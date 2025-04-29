Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 846,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after purchasing an additional 463,098 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after buying an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,224,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $47.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Veracyte

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.