Unitil (UTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter.

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE:UTL opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

