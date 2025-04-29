TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences makes up 2.5% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $69,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,277.80. This trade represents a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock worth $14,922,538. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.