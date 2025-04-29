Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,934 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $394.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.85 and a 200-day moving average of $412.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

