Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 499.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,636 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

