Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 438,161 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1,500.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,161 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,776 shares of company stock worth $4,155,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

