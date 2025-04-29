PDT Partners LLC Sells 9,964 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2,328.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,991,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,229,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,139.14. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012 over the last 90 days.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

