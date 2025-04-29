PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 804.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 315,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 280,847 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of RKT opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

