PDT Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BILL by 12,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,531.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

