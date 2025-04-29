Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

