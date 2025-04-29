Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 504 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,590,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $695,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $615,566,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.87 and its 200 day moving average is $331.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.