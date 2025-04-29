Owen LaRue LLC Takes $358,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

