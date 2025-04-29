Northern Trust Corp Has $914.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,923,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,915 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $914,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,969,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

