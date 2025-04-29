NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

Insider Transactions at NMI

Institutional Trading of NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NMI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 280,809 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $8,122,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.