Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,328.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.76.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $862,689.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,565.21. This represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total value of $590,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,183.76. This trade represents a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,301 shares of company stock valued at $30,325,031 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

