MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. MSG Entertainment comprises approximately 1.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of MSG Entertainment worth $97,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at MSG Entertainment

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSG Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

MSG Entertainment stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $44.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. On average, analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.