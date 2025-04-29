HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771,516 shares during the period. HashiCorp makes up 0.2% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

