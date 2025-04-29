General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 202.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 483,987 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $38,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.