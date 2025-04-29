Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clear Secure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.1 %

YOU opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

