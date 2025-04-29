Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $5.36

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $1,976,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 306,943 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Nevro has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $105.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

