Atlas FRM LLC Makes New $20.38 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,383,000. Lamb Weston comprises 1.9% of Atlas FRM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas FRM LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JANA Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,425,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after acquiring an additional 120,279 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

