AQR Capital Management LLC Has $201.64 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,258 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $201,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $125.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

