AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $510,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

