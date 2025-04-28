Wilmar International Limited (WLMIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6702 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 65.7% increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Wilmar International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

