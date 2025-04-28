Wilmar International Limited (WLMIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6702 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 65.7% increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Wilmar International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.
About Wilmar International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wilmar International
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.