WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WCFB stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

