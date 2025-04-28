WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
WCF Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of WCFB stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WCF Bancorp
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.