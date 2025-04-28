Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,020 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.02% of Waste Connections worth $452,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 77,466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 129,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,483,000 after buying an additional 109,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $194.35 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

