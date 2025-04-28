Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 632 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.58.

ALNY stock opened at $251.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.50 and a 1-year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $398,320.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,236.29. The trade was a 10.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,627. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

