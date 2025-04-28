Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 286 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1,421.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 456,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 105.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

