Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after acquiring an additional 643,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,300,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

