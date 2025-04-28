VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 331.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,932,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,962,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,473 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,344 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

