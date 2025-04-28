Verona Pharma (VRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.0 %

VRNA opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.16. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $70.40.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.