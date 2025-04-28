Vazirani Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Revelyst comprises 0.9% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,599,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter worth about $26,003,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,335,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Revelyst stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

