Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 132,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $253.62 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

