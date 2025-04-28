Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

VLO opened at $113.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $129.71.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.