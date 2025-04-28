Unifi (UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter. Unifi has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $5.43 on Monday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 16,097 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $89,338.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,352,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,600. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

