Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.78.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

