Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $27.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

