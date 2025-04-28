Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $27.72 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $27,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $320.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.91.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.