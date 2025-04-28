Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $70.47 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.