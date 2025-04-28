TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,977 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

