TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance

Shares of TPGXL opened at $24.20 on Monday. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.4344 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

