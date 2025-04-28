Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 27th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and AbbVie are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $25.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $884.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $827.69 and a 200-day moving average of $817.91. The company has a market cap of $839.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $82.83. 28,374,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,908,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $185.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,480,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,510. The company has a market capitalization of $328.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.18. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

