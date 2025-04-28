The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $161.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

