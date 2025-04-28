The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 78,693 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $424,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after purchasing an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.53.

SYK stock opened at $365.34 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

