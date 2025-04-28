The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 764,380 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764,380 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FirstService were worth $244,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstService by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,057,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,524,000 after purchasing an additional 113,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,767,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 556,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,632,000 after buying an additional 86,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $98,615,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $170.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $197.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

