The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 37,873 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,343,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.84% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $551,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $573.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.62. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

