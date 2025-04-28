The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 18,366 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $253,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $602.64 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.99 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $637.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,004.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $945.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

