The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,463,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sysco were worth $264,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,186,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 507,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Sysco Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 55.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

