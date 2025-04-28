The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,728,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 824,804 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.76% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $995,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

NYSE KKR opened at $113.81 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

