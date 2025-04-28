The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,211,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,062 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.75% of Mobileye Global worth $283,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

